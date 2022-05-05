Explainer-in-brief: The cost of delays of the Elizabeth line

The name of the new Elizabeth line is an homage to the Queen. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Elizabeth line is finally due to open on May 24, the week before the Queen’s jubilee. Given the line’s name is an homage to the Queen’s legacy, this almost sounds like perfect timing.

In reality, the line has been troubled by four years of problematic delays. It was meant to launch in December 2018, and just months before the big opening Crossrail Ltd announced that it wasn’t realistically possible.

When the project was first unveiled, the line was applauded as a revolutionary connection between 41 stations from the west to the east. But its cost has reached an estimated £18.9bn, 28 per cent higher than the £14.8bn originally devoted to the project in 2010.

It will run from Paddington to Abbey Wood, with an Heathrow link to be opened slightly later in autumn. The Bond Street stop will not be opened – quoting someone on Twitter, is still looks like a “bomb site”.