Explainer-in-brief: Gloria Gaynor and the other new aides of No10

Steve Barclay is the new chief of staff at No10. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After a slew of aides at No10 quit last week amongst the turmoil of the Sue Gray report, Downing Street has spun the resignations as Boris Johnson “taking charge” of staffing problems.

Steve Barclay will take the vacant role of chief of staff. He’s an old ally of Rishi Sunak and looks ready to steady the rocky relations between No 10 and its neighbour.

Guto Harri will be the new Director of Communications. His appointment as chief spinner apparently included a duet with the Prime Minister on the notes of “I will survive” – yes, Johnson is really making a point about staying in office. Harri previously advised Huawei, but No.10 seems to trust him not to be a Chinese spy (there’s already been on of those in Parliament this year).

Johnson is also backed by a “brain trust” of informal advisers, including former Telegraph editor Will Lewis and Isaac Levido, the political strategist behind the 2019 elections.