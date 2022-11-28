Explainer-in-briefs: Finding the energy for a fight over energy

The Conservative party is now fighting over onshore wind. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

After housing, the next cause of rebellion for Conservative MPs seems to be energy. Last week ex-prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss joined the rebellion on onshore wind, siding with those who want to see the ban on new planning permissions removed.

It is interesting, given that Johnson wasn’t a fan of onshore wind himself during his time as PM, and always pushed for offshore development instead. But having reinstated the ban on fracking, Rishi Sunak will have to find a coherent energy strategy to sustain the country.

Read more Government debt continues to balloon as Rishi Sunak promises stability

Sunak has already confirmed he will go ahead with Sizewell C, the nuclear plant to be built in Suffolk. The Chancellor defined the £20bn project the “only one way to stop being at the mercy of international gas prices”.

He will also be looking at the controversial plans for a coal mine in Cumbria. The decision on the mine has been delayed multiple times, and is now expected for December 8.