Explainer-in-brief: A refresher in getting rid of a Prime Minister

Are there enough letters? Are there not? Another MP, John Stevenson, publicly announced he had written one.

For those who have forgotten, or wilfully blocked out the Theresa May-era of votes of no confidence, even if the magic number of 54 letters do find their way to Sir Graham Brady, Boris Johnson won’t necessarily be on the outs – not yet. In order to be turfed out, 50 per cent plus one – or 180 MPs – would need to vote against him at the 1922 Committee.

In December 2018, Theresa May survived a vote of no confidence after securing enough support even after the threshold was reached. In theory, she could have clung on for another year – leaders are protected from further votes of no confidence for 12 months.

If Johnson survives the vote, it would shield him from challenges. But this rule could also be his undoing, as many will have to take the risk of sticking by a Prime Minister dodged by scandal and rule breaking for another year.

Only yesterday, Johnson and his wife were accused of mistreating staff at the government residence Chequers.