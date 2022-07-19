Explainer-in-brief: A long journey of pain for pubs

Pubs are struggling again

It’s a tricky time for pubs – again. Amidst rising energy costs and staff shortages, pubs are struggling to keep their doors open. Fifteen per cent of independent pubs surveyed by the British Institute of Innkeeping said their business is no longer viable. Just days ago the giant JD Wetherspoon warned that higher labour costs will mean financial losses.

The last two years have been tough for the hospitality sector. Pubs had to close during lockdowns, losing huge amounts of money.

Read more JD Wetherspoon shareholders await impact of cost of living on budget pub chain’s pint sales

Then they had to follow sometimes bizarre rules such as the substantial meal edict – where a drink in a pub had to be accompanied by food. That led to confusion, problems for pubs that were not equipped with a kitchen, and a debate over whether a Scotch egg counts as a substantial meal.

Now the future doesn’t look any brighter, as pubs are having to close on some days when staff is simply not enough to keep the boat afloat.