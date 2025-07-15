Experian: UK revenue stalls as global growth surges

Experian delivered a strong first-quarter performance for 2025, with total revenue up 12 per cent and organic growth hitting eight per cent – at the top end of the company’s guidance.

But while the global data and technology giant posted strong numbers across North America, Latin America and EMEA, its home UK market continued to show signs of strain.

UK and Ireland revenue grew by just two per cent at constant currency, with organic growth at just one per cent.

The group’s B2B segment contracted by two per cent as economic conditions weighed on activity, even as new initiatives, like the Ascend Sandbox, were well received.

Consumer services, however, posted 11 per cent organic growth, buoyed by a stronger lender panel and a continued demand for financial tools amid the cost of living squeeze.

Sluggish corporate demand hits Experian

“We delivered strong Q1 growth and have further advanced our strategic priorities”, said chief executive Brian Cassin. “Total revenue growth at constant currency was 12 per cent, with organic growth at eight per cent, sustaining recent strong underlying performance and our financial outlook for the year is unchanged.

In North America – where the group generates 67 per cent of revenue – organic growth hit nine per cent, with B2B up 12 per cent.

Clients leaned into Experian’s Ascend analytics platform and value recovery tools, with automotive and healthcare verticals posting positive results.

UK B2B performance, by contrast, lagged. Financial services remained flat, and overall corporate demand remained subdued.

Still, Experian noted progress on core products and digital strategy, with “positive client reception for the Ascend sandbox following recent wind”.

Consumer services offered the main bright spot. UK consumers are continuing to turn to Experian’s marketplace tools amid tight budgets and high borrowing costs.

New features and an improved customer experience helped the firm outperform the broader market, contributing to double-digit growth in the segment.

Despite the patchy UK performance, Experian reiterated its full year outlook, while organic growth is still expected to land between six and eight per cent.

Cassin added: “Our financial outlook for the year remains unchanged”.