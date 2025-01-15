Experian: Global data and tech operations drive growth

Experian: global data and tech operations drive solid growth

Experian reported an eight per cent increase in total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, as the firm stressed the strength of its global data and technology arms.

According to a trading update published this morning, the consumer and analytics firm maintained outlook, as its organic revenue rose by six per cent, or up to eight per cent when excluding data breach services.

In the UK and Ireland (UKI), which account for 12 per cent of group revenue, growth was subdued.

The firm reported a modest organic revenue of one per cent for the FTSE 100 constituent for the UK, with its business to business (B2B) revenues contracting by one per cent.

New initiatives made progress, like its verification services and ascend analytics platform remained offset by a challenging economic environment.

Its consumer services division achieved a robust 10 per cent growth, due to enhanced subscription products and strong engagement in its marketplace offerings.

Globally, Experian reported strong performance in its largest market, North America, where organic growth was six per cent.

Chief executive Brian Cassin, said: “We remain on track to deliver organic revenue growth of 6-8% and margin improvement at the upper end of 30-50 basis points, despite macroeconomic challenges in some regions.

“Our ability to innovate and adapt positions us well for sustained growth.”

Shares flat this morning, trading 0.61 per cent higher in early trades.