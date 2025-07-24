Vodafone growth boost as UK merger with Three starts to pay off

Vodafone hails ‘good start’ tp the year as UK merger with Three offers boost

Vodafone reported a solid start to its financial year, with growth in revenue and profits underpinned by the recent completion of its UK merger with Three, now consolidated into its results.

The deal has created the UK’s largest mobile operator and delivered a double-digit boost to local revenues in the first quarter.

The FTSE 100 telecoms giant reported a 3.9 per cent rise in group revenue to €9.4bn (£8.15bn) for the first quarter, with adjusted EBITDAal – its preferred profit measure – climbed 4.9 per cent on an organic basis, to €2.7bn.

Group service revenue rose 5.3 per cent to €7.9bn, driven by the consolidation of Three UK and strong growth in Africa, despite continued drag from Germany.

Vodafone’s recently finalised, long-awaited merger with Three drove total revenue in the UK up 14.5 per cent year on year, to €1.93bn.

The deal, which was completed on 31 May, has produced ‘VodafoneThree’ – now the country’s largest mobile network with 28.8 million customers.

VodafoneThree has wasted no time post-merger, rolling out network integration that has already delivered up to 40 per cent faster 4G speeds for around seven million customers.

The company said it expects the integration to remove 16,500 square kilometres of mobile ‘not spots’ across the UK by year-end.

Read more Future: Marie Claire owner stays on track as US ad market steadies

Beyond VodafoneThree merger

Service revenue in the UK rose 15.2 per cent to €1.65bn, although organic growth came in at a more muted 0.9 per ecnt, as legacy business contract terminations and lower prices weighed on performance.

Vodafone Business revenue dipped three per cent on an organic basis, but fixed-line broadband continued to shine, adding 44,000 new customers in the quarter.

Group chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: “We have had a good start to the year with strong revenue and EBITDAal growth.”

“In the UK, we have completed the merger with Three and are moving quickly to combine our networks to benefit customers”, she added.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance, forecasting adjusted EBITDAal between €11.3bn and €11.6bn and free cash flow of €2.4bn to €2.6bn.

The update comes just weeks after Vodafone received a £342m cash injection from Virgin Media O2, in exchange for a tranche of radio spectrum.

The deal forms part of a wider network sharing pact that will see VodafoneThree and Virgin Media O2 jointly deploy infrastructure over the next decade.