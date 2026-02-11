Experian Announces Integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

Global data and technology company Experian today announces the launch of its Aperture Data Studio integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

The integration enables organisations to leverage Aperture Data Studio’s powerful data quality capabilities to profile, transform, and validate data directly within the Snowflake platform.

By connecting with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Experian has joined Snowflake in mobilising the world’s data to help organisations confidently manage trusted data with a focus on speed, security and simplicity. The combined solution, now available globally, addresses data quality issues without moving data, enabling joint Snowflake and Aperture Data Studio customers to:

Keep data secure : Data stays within Snowflake’s secure perimeter, reducing risk and enabling compliance.

: Data stays within Snowflake’s secure perimeter, reducing risk and enabling compliance. Accelerate data management : Create workflows in Aperture Data Studio’s intuitive interface and execute them near-instantly in Snowflake.

: Create workflows in Aperture Data Studio’s intuitive interface and execute them near-instantly in Snowflake. Unify data quality and governance efforts: Empower users to efficiently catalogue, manage and control data while offering accuracy, compliance and confidence at scale.

Andrew Abraham, Global Managing Director, Data Quality, Experian, said: “Data is the foundation of every transformation, yet many businesses struggle to turn it into real business value.

“With the rapid emergence of AI technologies, quality, accurate data is fundamental to its success. Our collaboration with Snowflake brings together Experian’s expertise in data quality and governance with the scale, performance and flexibility of Snowflake’s platform.

“This will allow businesses to not only innovate faster, stay compliant, and reduce risk, but also make trusted data a reality. Today marks the start of our joint efforts to bring Experian’s powerful data quality capabilities to where Snowflake customer data lives.”

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake, said: “With the launch of Experian’s integration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, we look forward to driving deeper value for our joint customers.

“This integration enables customers to build a trusted, compliant data foundation that reduces risk, accelerates AI adoption and supports smarter decision‑making.”

Experian Aperture Data Studio combines data quality and governance for data, models and AI agents into one intuitive, scalable platform. The platform ensures your data is always fit for purpose, compliant and ready to power your big ambitions. By partnering with Snowflake, Aperture Data Studio workflows are now available to clients who manage their data on the Snowflake platform.

Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Partners help customers maximise Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful insights. AI Data Cloud Services Partners provide industry experience, technical expertise, and strategic best practices to help customers mitigate risk and drive business value with Snowflake throughout their entire data and AI journey. To learn more about becoming an AI Data Cloud partner, click here.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

