Expedia to stop selling holidays with captive dolphins and whales

The travel company Expedia has stopped selling holidays that include performances by captive dolphins and whales.

Announcing the move on Twitter, the company said: “We recently adjusted our animal welfare policy. As a result, attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on our sites.”

The travel company’s website also said that “seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment are allowed if they are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances”.

Animal rights group PETA praised the decision.

“PETA congratulates Expedia for officially rejecting cruel ‘swim with dolphins’ encounters and SeaWorld prisons,” said PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman.

The last captive dolphin attraction in the UK closed in 2003 but people can still travel abroad for the activities, such as SeaWorld parks in San Diego and Florida.

Expedia said the change will take time to implement and it intends to complete the process by early 2022.