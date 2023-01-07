Iran executions condemned by Cleverly amid Tehran crackdown on Mesa Amini protests

Executions in Iran have been condemned by the UK foreign secretary as abhorrent James Cleverly. .(Photo by Alex McBride/Getty Images)

Britain has condemned Iran’s execution of two men connected to nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini as “abhorrent”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Tehran to “end the violence against its own people”, with four men known to have been executed since demonstrations began in September.

Iran’s judiciary said Mohammad Karami and Mohammad Hosseini had been convicted of killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration.

But their internationally criticised trials were rapid and took place behind closed doors.

Mr Cleverly said: “Iran must immediately end the violence against its own people.

“The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent.

“The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”

Activists say the total number of people sentenced to death since protests began when Ms Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police is at least 16.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned last month that the UK will need to spend an “increasing amount of time” on Tehran amid its destabilising actions and nuclear programme.

Press Association