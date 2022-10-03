Exclusive: Second Los Mochis restaurant to open at 100 Liverpool St rooftop

British Land Land has signed Los Mochis, the Baja-Nihon restaurant, which will open a flagship 14,000 sq ft restaurant on the rooftop of 100 Liverpool Street at Broadgate.

CityA.M. can reveal that the Baja-Nihon restaurant will set up shop at 100 Liverpool St at Broadgate, opening in autumn 2023.

The new venue follows in the footsteps of Los Mochis’ first restaurant in West London, which opened last year.

Los Mochis founder Markus Thesleff said he was excited to be “pairing our Mexican spirit and Japanese elegance with one of London’s prime rooftop settings designed by acclaimed interior designer OV & CO.”

As well as a Pan-Pacific menu, the venue will include The ‘Tequileria’, boasting an expansive selection of rare tequilas and mezcals

Los Mochis joins “a growing line up of dynamic, new generation food and drink concepts” at British Land’s first net zero carbon development, British Land’s leasing director Alice Keown added.