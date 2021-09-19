Exclusive: London's first ever data charter launched

One of London’s leading business associations has today launched the capital’s first ever Data Charter to help businesses tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the city.

Drawn up by law firm Pinsent Masons for London First, the charter provides a framework for private and public companies across the city to collaborate and share data.

Made up of seven principles, it will ensure business can “make the most of one of the capital’s most valuable and underused assets”, the trade body said.

Launching at the start of London tech week, firms including BP, Uber, Microsoft, Bloomberg and BT have already signed up to the new framework.

Although there is more data produced every day in London than ever existed prior to this millennium, it is often fragmented and inaccessible.

But London First is hoping that the charter will make that a thing of the past.

“It’s a huge milestone”, executive director for connectivity David Lutton told City A.M.. “It is the first time London’s major businesses have together agreed to share anonymised and secure data for the benefit of the capital.

“The pandemic has shown the vital role data can play in co-ordinating responses at a city-level – the potential for data-led projects to positively impact our lives is limitless.”

One such example of such data sharing is a new project between Uber and UK Power Networks to understand where placing EV charging points will make the most difference to the ride-hailing app’s drivers.

