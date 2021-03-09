Exclusive: London financial advisory Apis hires team from PE firm Actis

Knightsbridge-based financial services firm Apis has recruited a team from private equity group Actis, the firms shared with City A.M. this morning.

Cairo-based Hossam Abou Moussa will join Apis as a partner, together with two other investment professionals.

As a result of the recruitment drive, Apis will now have 30 financial services professionals and staff, who collectively manage or advise on roughly $1.3bn in third-party commitments and investments.

The move means that Apis will expand its presence into seven countries across Europe, Africa and Asia.

“We have had a strong relationship with Actis since our inception having often collaborated or invested together over the years,” Matteo Stefanel, managing partner and co-founder of Apis, explained to City A.M.

“The addition of the team lead by Hossam enhances our existing capabilities in financial services private equity,” he added.

