Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel is poised to swoop for Tata’s UK steelworks at Port Talbot in Wales, City A.M. understands.

Over the weekend the Indian conglomerate announced that Swedish firm SSAB was in discussions with Tata over buying its assets in the Netherlands, which would lead to the break-up of the firm’s European steel operations.

Potential Swedish ownership has led to considerable alarm over the future of the Port Talbot site, which currently employs about 8,000 workers.

Tata last week said it was reviewing all options to make its UK business “self-sustaining” in the future.

The steelworks has been asking for emergency government support for months, but none has thus far been forthcoming, leading to fears that it is facing imminent bankruptcy.

Sources close to Liberty Steel told City A.M. that in the event that no funding was forthcoming, Gupta’s firm would be a willing buyer.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Tata Steel UK made a pre-tax loss of £654m for the previous financial year.

Officials remain bullish, but there is growing concern that the company will be able to bear such losses if it is split away from its Dutch operations.

If the government does not stump up the reported £500m that Tata has repeatedly called for, the steel industry is eager for Port Talbot to avoid a similar fate to that which befell British Steel last year.

Having fallen into insolvency in May, with 5,000 jobs at risk, it took almost a year for British Steel to be rescued by Chinese firm Jingye.

It is estimated that it cost the taxpayer around £1m a day to keep British Steel afloat before the takeover was confirmed – 292 days later.

Yesterday Tata Steel’s UK boss said that it needed “substantive and permanent” financial support to keep its operations running.

TV Narendran told Indian media: “The UK operations are within sight of meeting the target of being self-sustainable.

“The support we are looking for is a little more substantive and something more permanent, that will help us bring down cost of production and add value to the product mix.”

Tata asked the government for emergency support under its Project Birch programme, which was set up to prop up businesses deemed of strategic importance to the UK.

Only one firm – fellow steelmaker Celsa – has received funding through the scheme so far.

Last week Tata said that talks with officials were ongoing. City A.M. has contacted Tata and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for comment.

Back in 2016 Liberty Steel submitted a bid for the Port Talbot site after Tata put it up for sale. However, it later decided to keep hold of the plant.

Liberty is part of Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which has recently submitted a bid for embattled German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp’s struggling steel division.