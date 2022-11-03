Exclusive: Former Ince boss Adrian Biles acquires Child & Child

Adrian Biles, the former boss of Ince, has taken on Child & Child

Adrian Biles, the former boss of law firm Ince, has acquired Child & Child after just two months on the sidelines.

Biles took the reins of the Belgravia firm yesterday afternoon, hosting a town hall meeting with staff this morning.

It marks a swift comeback to the business world for the man who built Gordan Dadds into a listed law firm, acquiring Ince and taking the latter’s name in 2019.

He said he saw great “potential” at Child & Child and a recruitment drive to add skilled lawyers “had already begun.”

Biles told City A.M. that he, his father John and brother Robert were still “hale and hearty” and were looking forward to growing the Belgravia firm.

Adrian and John left Ince due to what the firm called a “conflict of interest.”

There had been speculation that Ince, of which Biles remains a substantial shareholder, had also been interested in taking over Child and Child, whose specialisms include property and family law.

When City A.M. put this to Biles, he laughed and said “people are entitled to gossip.”

Biles said he remained supportive of Ince’s management.

The consideration for the pre-pack deal is funded from Biles’ own resources, but is not above £1m.