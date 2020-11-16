Exclusive: Coronavirus stalls nearly a third of promotions

Some 28% of full time adults were due a promotion in 2020 that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, exclusive research has revealed.

The research found more than a third (36%) of full-time workers felt their professional development had regressed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among 18 to 34 year-olds the percentage rises to 44% who believe the pandemic has negative effected their professional development.

Some 28% of research respondents claimed they were due a promotion in 2020 that has now been put on hold.

Meanwhile nearly half (46%) of UK adults have received no professional training from their employer during the pandemic, and only 40% felt their organisation has a clear plan to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on their own career development.

Nikolas Kairinos, who is founder and CEO of Soffos.ai, which carried out the research, said: “Just as if they were in the office, business leaders must provide team members with ample opportunities to develop their skills and understand how their industries are evolving. If they don’t, they risk creating a skills gap that will stunt both their employees’ and organisation’s growth.”

Soffos.ai’s research showed many organisations have relied on new digital training tools. For example, 40% of full-time workers said they have been provided with online resources for training and development purposes. A similar number (41%) said their employer has delivered virtual staff training during the pandemic.