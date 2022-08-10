Exclusive: City investors hungry for inflation-beating assets flee into real estate and infrastructure

Half of UK investors have either made alternative investments this year or are considering doing so by the end of 2023 as they seek inflation-beating options.

They primarily focus on investments in assets such infrastructure, real estate but also private equity and commodities.

Two in five investors are more likely to consider alternative investments as a result of the high-inflation environment, the research by investment platform Shojin found, shared exclusively with City A.M. today.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent in May and the Bank of England expects it to reach 13 per cent in late 2022.

“With inflation topping 9 per cent and likely to rise further in the months to come, many investors are evidently weighing up their strategies carefully,” explained Jatin Ondhia, CEO of Shojin.

“This will be an interesting trend to monitor,” he added.

“Indeed, investors of all shapes and sizes will currently be evaluating different assets, markets and methods of investing, many will be seeking options which might stand a better chance of delivering returns that can either keep pace with or exceed the rate of inflation,” Ondhia concluded.