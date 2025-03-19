Exclusive: Channel 4 Ventures backs cocktail machine maker Bartesian

Bartesian was founded in 2014 by Ryan Close. Image credit: Bartesian

City AM can reveal that Channel 4 Ventures has partnered with Bartesian as the drinks firm looks to accelerate its expansion in the UK.

Bartesian, which produces cocktail-making machines, will benefit from the broadcaster’s advertising reach, and Channel 4 Ventures will receive an equity stake in the business in exchange.

“This investment enables us to rapidly build brand awareness, secure key retail partnerships, and bring our premium cocktail experience to even more British consumers,” CEO of Bartesian, Ryan Close, said.

Channel 4 Ventures is the consumer venture capital investment arm of the commercially-funded state broadcaster. It has partnerships with Pinterest, food waste service Oddbox, and crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

Founded in 2014, Bartesian produces an intelligent drink system with recyclable capsules, which allows users to create on-demand cocktails.

Vinay Solanki, head of Channel 4 Ventures, said: “Bartesian represents the perfect blend of innovation, premium experience, and consumer demand for convenience.

“We see significant growth potential for the brand in the UK and are excited to support its expansion through our media investment.”

What is Channel 4 Ventures?

Channel 4 Ventures invests in consumer companies from post-seed to pre-IPO stages using the broadcaster’s advertising space. In return, it receives equity stakes in the companies it backs.

The arm is key to Channel 4’s revenue diversification strategy, which seeks to reduce the firm’s reliance on advertising revenues.

Like other traditional broadcasters, the company has struggled with advertising revenues amid a “tough cyclical TV advertising downturn”, with a 10 per cent decline in ad revenue in 2023.

Linear advertising revenue, which is the income generated from commercials broadcast during scheduled television programming, has been particularly hard hit, with revenue down 16 per cent in 2023.

Many media groups have been building up a presence in the investment space as classic revenue channels dry up.

Channel 4 Ventures has completed over 50 deals, backing companies such as what3words, Oddbox, Purplebricks, Pinterest, Crowdcube, Carwow, Raylo and Swyft.