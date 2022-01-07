Exclusive: British factories intend to face supply chain crisis head on in 2022

British factories intend to tackle the supply chain crisis that plagued the UK economy in 2021 head on this year, reveals a study shared exclusively with City A.M.

Devoting resources to improving supply chains is the top priority for 2022 for nearly two in three UK manufacturers, according to fresh research carried out by Digital Catapult.

Greater focus on strengthening supply chains among manufacturers has been ignited after a year marred by shipping routes being clogged up and widespread shortages of raw materials.

Bosses are now zeroing in on stepping up standards in their back end operations to prevent shortages displayed during the pandemic from surfacing again.

Tim Lawrence, director of digital supply chains at Digital Catapult, said: “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made both industry and consumers keenly aware of global supply chain inadequacies.”

“From empty shelves to petrol queues and driver shortages, bosses from across all industries are taking note that our brittle supply chains are longer fit for purpose.”

Over half of British factories are intending on pivoting toward more digitally driven supply chains to strengthen their sustainability.