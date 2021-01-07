Exclusive: Bolt offers free rides to Londoners getting Covid vaccine

Ride-hailing app Bolt has offered to provide Londoners with £250,000 worth of free transport to Covid-19 vaccination centres in a bid to aid the inoculation programme.

City A.M. can reveal that the firm has written to the government to offer its services to the NHS.

The offer comes as the UK attempts to vaccinate the most oldest and most vulnerable in society by the middle of February.

Boris Johnson has said that if successful, the new lockdown measures can slowly begin to be removed.

Bolt’s chief executive Markus Villig said that the firm was willing to do “whatever it takes” to aid with the rollout of the vaccine.

“This vaccine is key to restoring our lives back to normal – to return to work, to school, to socialising and to get our economies moving again”, he added.

The company has around 50,000 drivers on call in the capital. Earlier this week, officials revealed that the Excel Centre would become one such vaccine “hub”.

