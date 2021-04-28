Exclusive: A quarter of Londoners fear capital will lose global status

More than a quarter of Londoners fear the capital will become less important on the global stage as a result of the dual shock of Covid-19 and Brexit.

A survey conducted by market research firm One Pulse exclusively for City A.M. revealed 26.5 per cent of Londoners believe the city will lose international clout over the next five years.

Read more: London used as ‘money-laundering base’, mafia trial prosecutor says

A further 28 per cent said they thought London would be overtaken by other European cities such as Amsterdam.

This compared to just 21 per cent who believe London will become more important, while a third said there would be no difference.

The survey of more than 500 adult Londoners highlights the challenge facing the capital as it emerges from lockdown, as well as the ongoing reputational impact of Brexit.

Earlier this year chancellor Rishi Sunak told City A.M. the Square Mile could be set for a “Big Bang 2.0” following the UK’s departure from the EU, pointing to opportunities in new markets and other changes such as a review of listing rules.

Meanwhile the City of London Corporation has outlined plans to create at least 1,500 new homes by transforming empty offices into flats, alongside other proposals including an all-night festival, as well as traffic-free Saturdays and Sundays.

The survey revealed a host of other changes that would be welcomed by Londoners to help reinvigorate the city’s image in the coming years.

Read more: London only UK region to report drop in rent prices over last five years

Almost half called for more urban green spaces, while 44 per cent said London should become the first net-zero city.

Just under 37 per cent cited a 24-hour entertainment culture in the capital, while other suggestions including 24-hour public transport and improved cycling and walking infrastructure.