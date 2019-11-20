Ex-M&S clothing boss Jill McDonald appointed as Costa CEO

Costa Coffee has appointed former Halfords and Marks & Spencer executive Jill McDonald as its new chief executive, to replace outgoing boss Dominic Paul next month.

The coffee chain, which was sold by Premier Inn owner Whitbread to Coca Cola at the beginning of the year, said Paul will set down on 30 November, with McDonald set to take the reins on 2 December.

McDonald was ousted from her role as managing director of M&S’s beleaugered home and clothing division in July after failing to turn the unit’s fortunes around.

Jennifer Mann, president of global ventures for The Coca-Cola Company, said: “[McDonald’s] track record, depth of international experience and excitement about joining our business makes her an ideal leader to build on the great work of Dominic and the rest of the Costa team.”



Prior to her stint at M&S, McDonald was the chief executive of bike retailer Halfords between 2015 and 2017.



She was also UK chief executive of fast food giant McDonald’s, before stepping down from the role in 2015.



“I have long been a fan of Costa and have watched the company grow in the UK and far beyond,” McDonald said.

“I look forward to joining the Costa leadership team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business.”

Paul will stay on as a special advisor at Costa until the end of February next year to support the transition.



Main added: “Dominic led a significant reshaping of Costa’s international footprint, the expansion of the brand across multiple new platforms and a wide-ranging reset of the core UK business strategy.”

