Ex-Linklaters chairman returns to Monckton Chambers

Ex-chairman of ‘Magic Circle’ firm Linklaters Sir Christopher Bellamy QC has returned to Monckton Chambers, where he first worked from 1970 to 1992.

Bellamy will be focusing on arbitration and mediation at Monckton, with a particular emphasis on competition and regulatory matters.

He rejoins from Linklaters, where he worked from 2007. From 2011 he was chairman of the firm’s global competition practice.

The legal veteran recommences his practice at Monckton Chambers today.

Before Linklaters he helped to set up the Competition Appeal Tribunal, and was president of the body from 1999 to 2007.

Prior to that he was one of 15 judges on the Court of First Instance, now the General Court of the EU, from 1992 to 1999, and president of a five-judge chamber from 1996 to 1999.

Bellamy is also co-author of the earlier editions of Bellamy & Child, European Union Law of Competition, now in its eighth edition.

Joint heads of Monckton Chambers Philip Moser QC and Tim Ward QC welcomed Ballamy back to the chambers. They added: “As a doyen of the competition law field, Monckton’s clients will benefit from his years of experience at the bar, bench and at one of the world’s most respected law firms.”