Ex-law firm staffer banned over sexually explicit WhatsApp messages

An ex-member of staff at listed law firm DWF has been banned from working in the legal profession after he sexually harassed a junior colleague.

Matthew Unwin was employed as a financial management executive in DWF’s Manchester office. He was dismissed on 25 September 2018 for gross misconduct after working at the firm for six years.

According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), between March and April 2018, and September 2018, Unwin sexually harassed a junior colleague by sending her explicit WhatsApp messages.

In response, the SRA banned Unwin from working in the legal profession again, and fined him £600 to cover the cost of the SRA’s investigation.

DWF declined to comment.