Everything you didn’t know about alcohol addiction during Dry January

Avoiding alcohol can cause angst, particularly for those already living with alcohol addiction. Priory consultant psychiatrist Dr David McLaughlan sheds light on the importance of responsible alcohol consumption this Dry January.

He offers top tips to help encourage ‘mindful’ drinking and develop ‘drink refusal skills’ in social gatherings – in particular office parties – where alcohol is prevalent. something like this?