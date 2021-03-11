EU's ambassador to UK calls for more trust in post-Brexit relationship

The EU’s ambassador to Britain has said today that there needs to be more trust in the UK-EU post-Brexit relationship as rows over vaccines and Northern Ireland rage on.

Ambassador João Vale de Almeida told journalists today that “trust is the most important commodity in international relationships” and that “when levels of trust go down you are less capable of finding solutions”.

Almeida’s comments come as Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Dominic Raab hit out at “completely false” allegations made by the EU about the UK blocking shipments of vaccines to other nations.

EU President Charles Michel on Tuesday falsely claimed the UK had an “outright ban” on exports of vaccines produced in the UK.

Raab called Almeida to meeting on Wednesday to “set the record straight”, with UK officials reportedly furious at the comments.

Brussels and London are also rowing over the UK’s decision to unilaterally postpone new border checks in Northern ireland on food, parcels and medicines sent from Great Britain.

Brussels was outraged that the UK did not consult the EU on the decision, with officials calling it a breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Almeida said today that tensions needed to be eased for the two sides to work together post-Brexit.

“We will have differences and the last few weeks show some of those difeernces,” he said.

“We need to approach these not in conflict. For all that we need to have high levels of trust – mutual trust.

“When levels of trust go down you are less capable of finding solutions.”

