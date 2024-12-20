Ex-Brazil envoy slams London Mariana dam lawsuit as ‘undermining justice’

The collapse of the Fundao dam was one of the worst environmental disasters in human history. (Horses remain next to a car after a dam burst in the village of Bento Rodrigues, in Mariana, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on November 6, 2015. Photo credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images))

Brazil’s former Ambassador to the UK has condemned the ongoing legal battle over the BHP disaster in the London High Court, suggesting it undermines Brazil’s judicial system and sovereignty.

Rubens Barbosa exclusively spoke to City AM after the Brazilian Supreme Court formally notified the English High Court of the nearly $30bn (£23bn) settlement reached between BHP, Vale, Samarco, and Brazilian authorities.

The communication regarding the settlement was formally transmitted via the Brazilian Embassy in London.

On 5 November 2015, the Fundão dam in the south-east of Brazil, operated by Samarco, a 50:50 joint venture owned by BHP and peer Vale, failed and unleashed a deluge of thick, red toxic mud that wiped out the village of Bento Rodrigues.

The collapse of the Fundão dam killed 19 people and is the worst environmental disaster in Brazil’s history.

A landmark class action trial went ahead at London’s High Court in October against Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP, led by international law firm Pogust Goodhead and is set to run into February next year.

However, the former Ambassador has come out to characterise the proceedings as redundant and potentially harmful to Brazil’s efforts to resolve the matter locally.

“This action by the Brazilian Supreme Court and the Embassy in London is unprecedented,” Barbosa told City AM.

“There are fears that the action in the High Court in London undermines the Brazilian justice system, encroaching on Brazilian sovereignty. By notifying the court of the settlement in Brazil, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry stresses that the case in London duplicates local efforts to resolve the issue,” he added.

This follows last month’s announcement that Pogust Goodhead plans to cut approximately 150 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, across its London and Brazil offices. It was cited that the layoffs are a result of financial difficulties caused by unpredictable revenue from large group claims.