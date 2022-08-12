Eurovision will not be hosted in London as seven UK cities in the running for song contest

London is not in the running to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest when it comes to the UK.

A shortlist of seven cities has been announced, including Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Hower, London and Belfast are among those that will not be considered for the event, which is to be held in May.

In a statement, the BBC said its consideration was “heavily weighted towards demonstrating past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate their credentials in hosting a celebration of contemporary music”.

📢 It's OFFICIAL. Seven UK cities – Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – are on the shortlist to host the #Eurovision Song Contest 2023 🎤

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/X5EQdRZA2k pic.twitter.com/qkLUiSjwPX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 12, 2022

While Ukraine won this year’s contest, organisers have opted to host the next event in the UK, owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.