UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

TURIN, ITALY – MAY 14: Sam Ryder, representing the United Kingdom, performs on stage during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest at Pala Alpitour on May 14, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest next year as the war in Ukraine lingers on.

The news was first announced on Twitter, with the lookout for next year’s Host City beginning this week.

The United Kingdom had a remarkable showing at the song contest, coming in second place and narrowly missing out on the top spot.

Sam Ryder swept to the dramatic win with the jury, after his Spaceman track wowed the audience getting 283 points.

His performance received the maximum 12 points from countries including Ukraine, France and Austria.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra was handed more than 400 points to overtake Britain, which was given 183 points.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) issued a statement in June saying it will “begin discussions with the BBC” about broadcasting the event from the UK.

Following a review from the ESC’s governing board, the Reference Group, it is with “deep regret” the competition will not be held in Kyiv.

In spite of Ukrainian promises to host the contest, the ongoing Russian onslaught against the country means under “current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted that it was “an absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson tweeted: “Last week President @ZelenskyyUa and I agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine. As we are now hosts, the UK will honour that pledge directly – and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.”

Eurovision Song Contest confirmed that the country will automatically qualify for the Grand Final along with the Big 5.

It was also confirmed that PBC will work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the show.

Director of Unscripted at the BBC Kate Phillips said: “We are honoured that we have been asked to take on hosting duties for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Clearly the set of circumstances our colleagues find themselves in is not what we wanted but we will work with UA: PBC and the other participating broadcasters to deliver a special event that has glorious Ukraine at its heart.”