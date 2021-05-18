Eurostar receives £250m refinancing package after months of waiting

Eurostar today announced that it had received a £250m refinancing package from a group of banks in a bid to shore up its finances amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm said that the deal, which comprises £50m shareholder equity, £150m shareholder guaranteed loans and £50m restructured existing loan facilities, would be guaranteed by majority shareholder SNCF, the French state rail group.

The cross-channel rail link has been calling for financial support for months, with passenger numbers having fallen to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

But UK ministers repeatedly demurred, with transport secretary Grant Shapps saying that the company was “not our firm to rescue”.

The UK sold its stake in Eurostar for £750m in 2015 under David Cameron’s government. It is now majority owned by French rail company SNCF, as well as two pension funds.

Commenting on today’s refinancing package, Eurostar chief executive Jacques Damas said: “Everyone at Eurostar is encouraged by this strong show of support from our shareholders and banks which will allow us to continue to provide this important service for passengers.

“The refinancing agreement is the key factor enabling us to increase our services as the situation with the pandemic starts to improve.”

Export Development Canada, Barclays, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Société Générale, Natwest and BNP Paribas are the lenders behind the deal.

With France and Belgium currently on the UK’s amber list for travel, there is just one service a day currently running to each destination.

From 27 May, that will increase to two a day on the Paris-London route, with plans to hike that to three in June.