European Super League: Boris Johnson to meet officials amid football row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today host a meeting of football officials and fan representatives to discuss England’s response to the planned European Super League.

Furious fans held demonstrations yesterday following the announcement that the Premier League’s six biggest clubs will join the new breakaway competition.

The plans have also sparked a backlash among rival clubs, leagues and even politicians, with owners branded “greedy” and “craven”.

Writing in the Sun today, the prime minister said: “It is your game — and you can rest assured that I’m going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red.”

The remaining 14 clubs not due to take part in the European Super League are also set to discuss their response later today.

It comes after culture secretary Oliver Dowden pledged to do “whatever it takes” to block the six English teams — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — from joining the league.

The government is reportedly considering options including new regulations that would ban majority corporate ownership of football clubs, similar to rules in place in Germany.

It could also consider withdrawing previous Covid-19 emergency support to the teams.

In addition, the culture secretary announced a new fan-led review into English football that will be chaired by Tory MP Tracey Crouch.

Under the proposals, 12 clubs will compete in the new league, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan also taking part.

The teams will share in the roughly £5bn of proceeds from the JP Morgan-backed league, but cannot be relegated.

The plans have received widespread criticism from across the political spectrum, as well as from a host of former professional footballers and the Duke of Cambridge.