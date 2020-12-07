A European gaming giant bidding for UK lottery rights has thrown its weight behind the charge for the legal age to participate in the National Lottery to be raised to 18 in a swipe at a competitor.

Sazka said it would “strongly support moving the age limit on lottery products from 16 to 18” as new gambling legislation is set to come before Westminster this week.

Camelot Group, who runs the UK’s National Lottery, still allows 16 and 17-year-olds to buy tickets as a part of current legislation.

However, culture secretary Oliver Dowden is expected to this week announce a 16-week review of the country’s gambling laws, with the lottery age likely in the government’s crosshairs.

Sazka is bidding to take over running the UK’s National Lottery from Camelot, who have had the licence since 1994.

The Gambling Commission launched the process in October, with Camelot’s licence set to run out in 2023.

A spokesperson for Saza said: “In accordance with local laws, Sazka Group currently limits the sale of its lottery products to those who are 18 years of age and older in four of our existing European lottery markets and for online sales in the fifth, markets where we have proven that innovation and strong player protection measures can work in tandem to grow lottery sales and fund good causes.

“And while it is of course a matter for the Gambling Commission and legislators to decide here in the United Kingdom, we would strongly support moving the age limit on lottery products from 16 to 18 should that be the result of the upcoming consultation.”

Camelot’s chief executive Nigel Railton said this week that it would take a year to implement any change of age restrictions for the National Lottery.

“We just can’t do things overnight,” he said.

“It’s not a small task, it’s going to cost about £6m to do it.

“And it’s not the money, it’s just we’re in the middle of this Covid crisis. We’ve got a lot of priorities, this is one of them, and the sooner we get clarity, the sooner we’ll get on with it.”

Camelot was granted a six-month extension in June as the gambling regulator paused the bidding process for the second time.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group had been tipped to be a contender for the license.

However, Virgin has since pulled out to focus on supporting its existing businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Desmond, the media mogul, has also expressed an interest.