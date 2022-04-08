European equity funds record rebound in inflows after March exodus

European equity funds notched a rebound in inflows in the first week of April after market volatility saw them haemorrhage investors throughout March.

European equity funds received a net $4.84 billion in the week to 6th April, while U.S. and Asian equity funds faced outflows worth $930m and $150m, respectively, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

Investors have been piling into sectors like energy and defence which have been brought into sharp focus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Data from investment analysis firm Morningstar showed 2.1bn euros of fund inflows to the European energy sector this year, while a handful of European defence companies have seen shares attain double-digit returns since the start of the war.

Global tech sector funds meanwhile drew $301m in the first week of April as they continued a resurgence with a third week of inflows, while financial-focused funds saw a boost of $3.3bn.

Emerging market equities also pulled in investors with $4.9bn in the week to April 6th, while EM bond funds drew a total of $2.61bn, with each seeing a 50 per cent increase over the previous week.