Euronext halts trading on all products after technical glitch

Euronext has halted trading in all its cash and derivatives products due to a technical issue, affecting trading in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

The outage hit trading in cash equities, derivative products and commodity futures across the continent.

“We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading,” said a spokesperson for the exchange operator.

The spokesperson did not provide any details on what caused the outage or how long it is expected to last.

Euronext operates six exchanges across the continent, and operates indexes including France’s blue-chip CAC 40.

The outage follows a severe hardware failure at Tokyo’s stock exchange earlier this month, which saw trading in the world’s third-largest equity market halted for an entire day.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said this morning that it will draw up new rules for how to restart trading following a system failure after the stoppage on 1 October – the exchange’s worst ever outage.