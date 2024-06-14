Euro 2024 sweepstake: Who will win the City A.M. Euros title?

City A.M. towers has Euro 2024 fever and to celebrate we have gone all in with a sweepstake, with Jameson’s prizes on the line.

Journalists and editorial drew from the hat. Some were overjoyed, others expressed despair, as they revealed their country to the City A.M. TikTok account.

Euro 2024 Group A will see our deputy night editor, entrepreneurship reporter, legal reporter and Sports Editor represent Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Group B sees a number of reporters and editors representing Spain, Croatia, Albania and Italy.

Slovenia, Serbia, England and Denmark – of Group C – are all taken by the deputy features editor, night editor and a duo of finance reporters.

Group D sees two news editors, a social queen and a reporter take on the role of Poland, Austria, Netherlands and top Euro 2024 fancied team France.

Belgium, Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia of Group E will be encompassed by two reporters, the deputy sports editor and City A.M. editor and chief.

Last but not least in Group F, the features desk, social desk and editing desk go head-to-head-to-head backing Turkey, Georgia, Portugal and Czech Republic.

The Euro 2024 prize?

With thanks to the wonderful team at Jameson’s the top prize for the City A.M. Euro 2024 sweepstake will be a bunch of brilliant merchandise including a stunning corduroy cap, edgy t-shirts and a cocktail making kit.

