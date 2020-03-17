Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 following Uefa meeting

Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Norwegian FA.

It comes following an emergency meeting held between Uefa’s 55 member associations earlier today.

The competition will now take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.

The Norwegian FA tweeted: “UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming.”

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

It frees up this summer for the possibility of domestic and club European competitions to be completed.

It still leaves Uefa with plenty of other events to fit in or rearrange.

The Nations League finals were due to take place between 2 and 6 June, while the under-21 European Championship and women’s European Championship were scheduled for 9-26 June and 11 July to 1 August respectively.

Uefa is expected to release an official announcement soon.

More to follow