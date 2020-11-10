EU to file antitrust charges against Amazon over data misuse

The EU is said to be preparing antitrust charges against Amazon over the way the ecommerce giant uses data about sellers on its platform.

Competition tsar Margrethe Vestager will announce the formal charges today following a probe stretching back almost two years, the Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The case is set to focus on Amazon’s dual role as both a marketplace for third-party sellers and a retailer that offers its own products.

Regulators have focused on concerns that the tech giant could be abusing its position by using the data it gathers on sellers to compete against them.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest probe comes amid a wider crackdown on tech giants led by Vestager, who has earned a reputation as a fearless enforcer against Silicon Valley behemoths.

The competition chief last month said tech firms will be banned from unfairly promoting their own services under new EU rules set to be outlined before the end of the year.

Amazon is already under scrutiny from regulators in Germany over its relationship with third-party sellers on its site.

In August the head of the country’s Federal Cartel Office said it was investigating whether and how the company influenced how traders set prices on the platform.

Equally, Amazon is facing a string of probes in the US over its potential monopoly power over third-party merchants.