EU Research Centre recognises ESGgen as purpose-built SME solution

ESGgen has been recognised as one of the few solution providers that focuses on the needs of SME’s. In just a couple of hours SMEs can get ‘ESG- sorted’ for the year.

The EU Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) report on SMEs and ESG, highlighted “a scarcity of solutions for SMEs” despite SMEs increasingly being asked to provide ESG and non-financial data to their customers, lenders and investors.

ESGgen’s mission is to make it easy and affordable for SMEs to get accounting-grade data for all their ESG and non-financial needs, in line with International Auditing Standards (ISAE 3000).

The recent EU Research Centre study found that ESGgen:

– “focuses on SMEs and alignment with the EU-Taxonomy”

– offers “a different payment scheme based on the number of employees, making it affordable for all SMEs”

– operates with “data needed already in SMEs accounting systems, payroll and other documents…can be done within a few hours””

– provides “Certified Accountants to guarantee data quality”

– offers “accounting to ISAE 3000 and use of science-based metrics” and ‘…beyond benchmarking…SMEs receive information about the value and risks of their activities”

The Joint Research Centre is the European Commission’s science and knowledge service, providing scientific evidence throughout the whole policy cycle.