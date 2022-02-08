EU mulls metaverse regulation as businesses jump into virtual reality

Major fashion brand Adidas, tech giants Meta and financial heavyweight PwC prepare to jump into the metaverse by creating virtual environments which will allow customers to purchase products, access services, socialise and play online games.

As key players in fashion, tech and finance develop virtual reality metaverses EU authorities are considering new rules to protect consumers.

Facebook’s rebrand as Meta in particular has raised concerns about the company’s possible dominance in the new virtual reality sector.

“The metaverse is here already,” Margrethe Vestager said today in comments reported by Reuters. “So of course we start analysing what will be the role for a regulator, what is the role for our legislature.”

“Everything we do must be fact-based and based on the information that we can get… We need to understand it before we can decide what actions would be appropriate,” Vestager continued.

Under Vestager’s leadership the EU’s antitrust commission is waging a campaign against tech giants. In November, Google parent company Alphabet lost an appeal against a €2.42bn fine issued by Vestager in a 2017 antitrust case. The decision came on the same day that the UK’s Supreme Court shot down a £3bn case against the tech giant.

Meta has even suggested it will shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe as EU regulators prepare tough new legislation that will dictate how EU citizens’ user data gets transferred to the US.

The embattled company, which believes the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality.

