Crypto ranked among top three alternative investments in 2024

Crypto ranked among the top three alternative investments in 2024

Crypto and digital assets emerged as the third most popular investment of the past 12 months, driven by a 49 per cent surge in online searches.

Whisky and Wealth Club’s research highlighted cryptocurrencies as one of the top three performing alternative investment sectors, alongside peer-to-peer lending and music royalties.

Despite their notorious volatility, digital assets continued to attract budding investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

Crypto investment booms

Global crypto investment hit a record $44bn (£35bn) in 2024, reported CoinShares.

AJ Bell also recently published that “2024 was a breakout year for Bitcoin”, reflecting the surge in popularity for crypto investment.

According to the FCA’s research, 7m people in the UK currently possess a form of cryptocurrency, similar to the number of people who own a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Peer-to-peer lending ranked first, with a 243 per cent increase in popularity, while music royalties came in second, with a 202 per cent surge.

Cryptocurrencies rounded out the top three, reflecting a growing interest in alternative investments as investors in the UK look to diversify their portfolios outside traditional assets like stocks and bonds.

Commenting on the research, Joshua King, global sales manager at Whiskey and Wealth Club, said: “The surge in interest across alternative investments highlights a growing appetite among UK investors to diversify their portfolios and seek out opportunities beyond traditional markets.