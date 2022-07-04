EU most powerful EV charging hub opens in Oxford

Europe’s most powerful electric vehicle (EV) charging hub opens in Oxford.

The £41m project will provide ultra-fast charging for 42 electric cars and normal charging for up to 400 cars.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “Electric vehicles form a key part of our strategy to decarbonise transport, so I’m pleased to see Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub opening in Oxford.

“Both the government and industry, working together, are investing billions in projects like this to help provide the infrastructure to support the UK’s electric revolution and soaring EV sales.

“This in turn will help us decarbonise transport, create high-skilled jobs, and provide cleaner air across the UK.”

The hub was developed by Pivot Power, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, alongside a consortium of partners.

Partly funded by the government, the hub will help Oxford reach its net-zero target.

“In order to achieve a Zero Carbon Oxford by 2040 we need to encourage uptake in electric vehicles, and drivers want to know that they can charge their vehicles quickly and efficiently,” said Oxford councillor Imogen Thomas.

“The completion of Energy Superhub Oxford is an exciting step for our city and the future of EV charging.”

The news comes as the Labour Party on Sunday accused the government of not investing enough in EV development.

The party has in fact pledged to create 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) new jobs – both in factories and across the supply chain – within the next three years.

The move is part of Labour’s plan to partly fund three additional gigafactories by 2025, as it warned the UK’s investment in EV and battery production was lagging behind EU rivals.