EU court expands scope of flight refund policy to non-EU airlines

The EU’s highest court has expanded the scope of its flight refund policy, by allowing passengers to claim refunds from non-EU airlines.

The European Court of Justice ruled in favour of plaintiffs suing Chicago headquartered firm United Airlines in allowing them to claim a refund for a 223-minute delay between Brussels and San Jose, California.

The ruling will allow passengers to claim refunds from non-EU airline operators if they are operating flights on behalf of an EU firm. Previously, only flights operated by EU airlines were covered by the EU’s refund policy.

“Passengers of a delayed flight may claim compensation from a non-EU air carrier where that carrier operates the entirety of the flight on behalf of an EU carrier,” EU judges said.

The ruling comes after three passengers faced major delays after booking a flight with German airliner Luthansa, which contracted the flight out to United Airlines.

The ruling comes after the UK’s Supreme Court last month said solicitors have the right to claim legal costs from clients for work in claiming refunds from airline operators.