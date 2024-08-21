Etias: Why Brits heading to Europe will have to pay a £6 EU travel charge

The European Union (EU) home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson announced on Tuesday the new Etias will be introduced in May 2025.

Brits travelling to Europe will have to fork out an extra €7 (£5.97) next year after a new visa-waiver charge is introduced.

The European Union (EU) home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) would be introduced in May 2025. It requires passengers to apply for a waiver before visiting the EU and wider Schengen Area.

Its introduction will come following the launch of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), a biometric facial or fingerprint test for every UK traveller, which is on course for launch in 10 November.

What is the ETIAS?

Both the EES and Etias are designed to increase security against terror threats on the border, similar to the US Esta.

The Etias requires those between 18 and 30 years old to pay a €7 charge and will last for three years, or until your passport expires. If you get a new passport, you will need to get a new Etias travel authorisation.

The scheme, which is meant for short term stays, is free for those who fall outside the age bracket. It covers nearly the entire EU, including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein but excluding Ireland and Cyprus.

“With a valid ETIAS travel authorisation, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays – normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period,” according to the EU.

“However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions.”

The EU says most applications will be processed within minutes, though there is a possibility of delays of up to four days.

That period can also be extended by up to two weeks if additional information or documentation is required, or 30 days if you are invited to an interview. “This is why you should apply for an Etias travel authorisation well in advance of your planned journey.”

When do you need one?

The EES will be introduced from 10 November 2024, while the Etias will be introduced six months later, in May.

However, there will be a transition period for a further six months in which the Etias will remain optional for travellers.

“The launch of Etias in mid-2025 will be followed by a transitional period of at least six months. This means that, for travel during this time, travellers should already apply for their Etias travel authorisation, but those without one will not be refused entry as long as they fulfil all remaining entry conditions,” the EU has said.

That means holding a passport issued no more than 10 years prior to entering the EU, which is valid for at least three months following the planned departure from the bloc.

Applications will take place on the Etias section of the EU website. There are plans for an app to be introduced shortly after.

Brits will be required to enter personal details such as address, name and occupation, as well as details of any criminal records over the last two decades.