Epic Games files EU competition complaint against Apple

Fortnite maker Epic Games has filed an EU antitrust complaint against Apple, ratcheting up its battle with the tech giant over app store payments.

The two companies have been locked in a dispute since August, when Epic launched its own in-app payment system in a bid to sidestep Apple’s 30 per cent commission on some in-app purchases.

Read more: Fortnite creator Epic Games raises $1.78bn

The move prompted the iPhone maker to kick Epic’s Fortnite off the app store and pull the company’s developer licence.

In the complaint filed today, Epic accused Apple of setting up a “series of carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions”, adding that the tech giant had “not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes”.

“Apple uses its control of the iOS ecosystem to benefit itself while blocking competitors and its conduct is an abuse of a dominant position and in breach of EU competition law,” Epic said.

The complaint, filed with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition, follows lawsuits in the US and Australia, as well as a recent filing before the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Read more: EU watchdog wants Apple to pay €13bn in back taxes after all

Epic chief executive Tim Sweeney said the “very future of mobile platforms” was at stake, adding: “We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field.”

Apple hit back at the complaint, saying its rules applied to all developers.

“In ways a judge has described as deceptive and clandestine, Epic enabled a feature in its app, which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer and protect customers,” the company said in a statement.

“Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission.”

Apple has taken a number of steps to stave off criticism, including cutting its app store commission for smaller developers from 30 per cent to 15 per cent.

Read more: Apple cuts App Store commission following developer backlash

However, the measures have failed to quell the backlash, with critics accusing the company of trying to escape regulatory scrutiny.

EU regulators are already investigating Apple over the app store, as well as its mobile payments system Apple Pay.