EP: 274 Epsom Derby Day & Hong Kong

One of the most prestigious races in the British calendar takes place at Epsom on Saturday when the Derby takes place in front of a massive crowd at the Surrey course.

Trainer James Fanshawe has the chance to win the race for the first time with his recent Lingfield trial winner Ambiente Friendly in the Gredley Family colours and he joined the media for a press conference chat earlier this week.

City AM Racing editor Bill Esdaile previews the best of Derby Day at Epsom with a look at some Worldpool markets, plus Wally Pyrah looks forward to Sunday’s meeting in Hong Kong. Hosted by Chris Barnett.



