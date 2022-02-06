Enough is enough: Cressida Dick seeks to root out “poor conduct” from Met

Met commissioner Cressida Dick has said “enough is enough” when it comes to the police force’s bad behaviour. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said that “enough is enough” when it comes to body’s “poor conduct and nasty and inappropriate behaviour”.

In a letter sent to the 43,000 police officers and staff in the Met’s payroll, Dick said the body’s reputation had been tarnished because of bad behaviour, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

“If this is you I have a message: the Met does not want you. Leave now,” she said, adding that prejudice, racism and homophobia will not be tolerated.

“This is serious and it is urgent. To lose public consent would be unthinkable. Action is needed now. Enough is enough.”

Dick’s comments come after a damning report published on Tuesday by the police behaviour watchdog showed WhatsApp texts between police officers that were racist, homophobic and sexist, including a rape joke, City A.M. reported.

The report prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to put Dick ‘on notice’ warning her that she needs ‘an urgent plan’ to address these issues.

“I’m not someone who is easily angered or disgusted. I am both when it comes to what I’ve seen over the last couple of days,” he said.

“I’ve been quite clear to the Met Police commissioner that she needs to come up with an effective plan urgently on how she addresses the clear examples of racist, sexist, misogynistic, discriminatory practices taking place, not by one or two officers, but by more than a dozen.”