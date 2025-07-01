Enjoying Saudi’s Growth

How $1 trillion investment from PIF, and a fast-growing economy, make a strong investment case for global institutional investors.

London, UK – Saudi Arabia’s sweeping urban transformation and ambitious real estate agenda were spotlighted in London at “Capitals London,” a two-day investor briefing held at Grosvenor House, Mayfair. Hosted by Tahaluf, the organizer of Cityscape Global, the event brought together senior Saudi government leaders and developers with UK and European institutional investors to explore opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing property markets. “Capitals London”, this the name of the event, aimed to intrigue international investors with the opportunity to deploy their capital across Public Investment Fund backed giga-projects and privately owned real estate projects.

The forum, sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities & Housing (MOMAH), the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), and the Ministry of Investment (MISA), rallied around quite a remarkable array of decision-makers, from public and private entities, including the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), Saudi Mortgage Guarantees Services Company (Damanat), National Housing Company (NHC), Public Investment Fund (PIF), King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), Red Sea Global, New Murabba, and the Sports Boulevard Foundation. The event drew a curated audience of institutional investors, family offices, private equity executives, and limited partners with combined real estate assets under management exceeding $4.4 trillion.

“Guided by Vision 2030 and supported by the unwavering commitment of our leadership, we are reimagining our cities to be more than just places to live but hubs of opportunity, innovation, and quality of life”, said H.E. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities & Housing. Fore and centre of the conversation, was the Kingdom’s commitment to invest over $1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure development in the next decade, marking it one of the world’s most ambitious investment frontiers.

Beyond a solid Investment thesis, international investors who have never invested in the kingdom, need practical guidance to enter the Saudi market. To this crucial point, Fahad Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development at MISA, highlighted regulatory reforms and market liberalization as central to MISA’s strategy, pointing to a growing pipeline of opportunities in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Further clarity was provided by representatives from MISA’s UK office, who guided prospective investors through the Kingdom’s investment entry points, legal frameworks, and operational setup processes. The overarching message was evident: Saudi Arabia is open for business and prepared for partnership.

Mohammad Albuty, CEO of the National Housing Company (NHC), the Kingdom’s largest real estate developer, elaborated on NHC’s extensive pipeline, which includes tens of thousands of residential units and community infrastructure projects. “We are building the future of urban living in Saudi Arabia,” he stated. “Through strategic partnerships and investment, we aim to meet demand, improve affordability, and deliver sustainable returns.”

One of the most compelling narratives was presented by Greg Djerejian, Group Head of Investments and Group Chief Legal Officer at Red Sea Global. This mega-developer is responsible for a portfolio of luxury tourism and sustainable urban projects along the Kingdom’s western coastline. “The scale, ambition and complexity of our destinations are unparalleled,” Djerejian remarked. “Yet in only seven years, we have delivered on our promises and are welcoming guests and investors.”

While public sector entities have spearheaded real estate development, officials made it clear that the subsequent phase of growth will be fuelled by co-investment, private equity participation, and long-term asset management partnerships. “This is not just about attracting capital, it’s about finding the right partners to help us deliver the scale, complexity, and innovation that Vision 2030 demands,” a senior Saudi official conveyed to delegates in a closed-door session.

As the event concluded, the overarching message was unequivocal: Saudi Arabia is not only prepared for international capital but is actively reshaping the investment playing field in its favour. Echoing the sentiment of collective opportunity, one investor remarked, “The foundations have been laid. Now it’s time to build together.”

Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf

After the event, I had the chance to discuss it with Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, who shared exclusive insights into the vision behind Capitals London, and its role in linking global capital with Saudi Arabia’s real estate information.

Shahad Alsubaie