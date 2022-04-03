English Heritage ‘reviews’ relationship with disgraced P&O Ferries

The ferry chain has been criticised by ministers. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

In the latest indignity for P&O Ferries, English Heritage has reviewed its partnership with the disgraced shipping company.

The charity is reviewing its relationship with the ferry operator, after it came under fire for sacking 800 employees last month.

English Heritage told the Mail on Sunday that it was “pausing and reviewing” its partnership with P&O and has removed details of the relationship from its website.

The charity has worked with P&O since 2018, in a rewards scheme for its members.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: “P&O is a Members’ Reward Partner – meaning English Heritage members could enjoy offers and discounts with the company – but given the recent developments, we are pausing and reviewing this partnership.”

It comes as the Insolvency Service launched criminal and civil investigations into the lay offs last week.

“Peter Hebblethwaite stood before MPs and admitted to breaking the law, and his actions must now be scrutinised,” transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

The Insolvency Service investigation is reportedly on the grounds that P&O failed to consult workers and unions and did not inform the secretary of state before making the decision, Sky News reported.

The investigation is also reportedly probing concerns about the conduct of P&O’s directors.

In a letter to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Dean Beale, head of the UK’s insolvency service confirmed the agency would be launching both civil and criminal investigations into the shipping firm.

Beale said: “I can confirm that the Insolvency Service has initiated both formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.”

The Dubai-based company had rejected calls from government to rehire the 800 staff it sacked, claiming this would trigger the collapse of its business.