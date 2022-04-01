Rohit Wad handed CTO role at Binance, as Mayur Kamat is made product chief

Binance has appointed Rohit Wad, former Corporate VP at Microsoft, as its CTO, and Mayur Kamat, formerly of Agoda, as Head of Product.

Wad will be responsible for engineering scalable, compliant and fast Web3 services and solutions. He will also be responsible for ensuring the continued security, stability, and liquidity of the exchange while meeting the evolving regulatory compliance requirements across regions where the platform is available. In addition, Wad will focus on significantly expanding the engineering team to accelerate the organisation’s progress.

Kamat will lead every aspect of Binance’s product strategy, roadmap and development. He will guide the team to build products that will bring mass adoption to crypto and lower the barrier to entry to Web3 technology. Both Wad and Kamat will focus on making Web3 services more accessible and usable to everyday people and driving innovation within the Binance ecosystem.

“My career has been focused on improving everyday life with the power of technology,” said Kamat.

“Less than 10 percent of the addressable internet population owns crypto assets. Our goal is to bring the benefits of Web3 technology to the masses by making the product simple enough that anyone in the world can use them, including those who are new to it. I am humbled to play a small part in providing financial freedom and supporting inclusion to billions of people.”

Rohit Wad added: “We are working on many Web3 experiences and solutions that will be transformative to billions of people, starting with the freedom of money

“I am excited to be able to bring the amazing advances and potential of Web3 technology to everyone.”

Wad joins Binance with more than 30 years of experience in engineering and development. Prior to Binance and Microsoft, Wad served as an Engineering Director at Facebook and Google. Wad was one of the key players behind the development of Microsoft Teams and Skype.

Kamat brings to Binance 20 years of experience in tech and product. He previously served as the VP of Product at Agoda where he was in charge of the company’s supply, finance and marketplace products. Prior to that, he led product teams at Hiya and Google. Kamat was behind the product team that developed Gmail for mobile, Android for Work, Hangouts, Google Voice, and Windows DRM.